Last year on July 4, first responders from the Papalote Volunteer Fire Department were called out for an emergency and began CPR on an unresponsive man.
This year, that man and his wife personally cooked a BBQ dinner to thank the selfless men and women of Bee County who saved his life.
“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them,” said Martin Silva, with the slightest crack in his voice.
As Silva tells the story of when he died and was resuscitated, it’s clear he feels indebted to the first responders that humbly walk among everyone in the county.
“I can’t believe these guys give up time with their families to help,” he said. “What would we do without them? They’re always there when people need them. And they don’t even get paid.”
On July 10, he and his wife hosted an appreciation dinner for nearly 50 first responders to feed them, but most importantly, to say thank you to their faces.
Papalote VFD Assistant Chief Lee Garza said that he’s never seen an individual go all out with a dinner and door prizes just to say thank you.
“Martin had to be Halo Flighted out,” said Garza. “Him and Diane are great people. There are businesses in town that reach out to say thank you and show their appreciation, but usually individuals will just say ‘thank you’ and leave it at that.
“It was great for all of us to sit down together and eat good food with them and we had a good time and enjoyed ourselves.”
Garza, who has served six years on the fire department, said hearing how grateful Silva and his wife were for their service is motivating, especially when it comes to continued training and rescue efforts with a small department.
Papalote Fire Chief Mike Clevenger and his wife, Linda, both responded to Silva’s near-death incident last year, but were not able to attend the dinner. They could not be reached for comment, but did express their gratitude and appreciation for his efforts.
“I want this to be an annual thing,” said Silva. “Their selfless efforts gave me another chance at life. They are the unsung heroes of our community, and we take the sacrifices they make on a daily basis of putting the needs of others first for granted.”
Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris, who was also in attendance, said he was humbled by the event and felt the donations and food were an amazing show of gratitude.
“I really enjoyed myself and it’s not something we see often,” he said. “It was great to hear his testimony and how grateful he was. The food was delicious and it’s something we were surprised with but very happy to be a part of.”
Along with the BBQ food and patriotically decorated cake, the Silvas also donated door prizes, along with Blue Ribbon Country Store, Carrie Mullen, South Texas BBQ Emporium, Whataburger Beeville, Vinyl and More, Tomas and Letty Betancourt, Ray and Esther Gonzalez, Chuck and Michelle Mathis and former Laredo Mayor Raul Salinas.
“My wife and I felt very humbled and honored at the opportunity to partake of a meal with all the first responders of Bee County,” said Martin in response to what it felt like to eat with the men and women who saved his life.
