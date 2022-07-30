The Papalote Volunteer Fire Department celebrated its annual firefighter and first responder appreciation dinner hosted by Martin and Diane Silva, both residents of Bee County, on July 9. Every year, the Silvases show appreciation to all the firefighters and first responders of Bee County by hosting a dinner, finding donation sponsors for door prizes, and providing a chance for everyone to reconnect with other colleagues and friends in the community.
The dinner was started in 2021 to show gratitude toward the first responders and volunteers after an almost fatal incident that occurred in 2020 at the Silva residence. Following the incident, the Silvases arranged a dinner to acknowledge and recognize all the first responders and volunteers who service Bee County and surrounding areas. This is the second year, the Silvases have hosted the dinner which included door prizes from Ray & Esther Gonzalez, Blue Ribbon Country Store, Blake Fulenwider Ford, Bee Hop Yogurt Hive, Taqueria Vallarta of Skidmore, Saenz Western Wear, Bubble Island Car Wash, Orlando Vasquez with Texas Champion Bank, Chuck & Michelle Mathis, Brian & Michelle Bauch, Dairy Queen of Skidmore, Daniel & Angela Ortiz, Mathew & Amanda McBroom, Raul Ortiz, Esther Lara and Tino Olivarez. The Silvases would like to extend their gratitude to the Papalote Fire Department for providing space for them to host the annual dinner, as well as to everyone else that has supported and helped make this event possible in order to show appreciation to all of Bee County’s true “unsung heroes.”
•jgarcia@mysoutex.com•