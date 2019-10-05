Parade pays tribute to Mayberry

BEEVILLE – Local residents have been turning out to see the annual Chamber of Bee County Chamber of Commerce every October for the past 81 years.
This Saturday at 10 a.m. folks will be lined up all along North Washington Street to see the 82nd parade which will ring in this year’s annual Western Week Celebration.
This year the parade is dedicated to the memory of one of the community’s best-loved residents, Louise Mayberry.
She passed away on Nov. 15 last year at the age of 88.
During her life Mayberry had served as a volunteer in the county’s annual celebration for 46 years.
Although she only stood four feet 10 inches tall, Mayberry always was a prominent figure on parade day, ensuring that the winning entries received their prizes and trophies.
Mayberry started preparing for the parade weeks before the event each year, and she offered valuable insight on parade themes, making suggestions for who should be the parade marshal and coming up with ideas to make the event more enjoyable for the crowds.
“Her love of music was evident in the early years when the marching bands were prominent figures of the parade and parade entries featured bands and musicians,” fellow organizer Lanny Holland said.
Mayberry was born on June 23, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts, and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1947.
She retired as the secretary for St. Philip’s Episcopal Church where she and her husband of 45 years, Carl Mayberry, had been active members.
Mayberry had been involved in the church at 311 East Corpus Christi St. for 56 years when she died.
She had played the organ, directed the hand bell choir at the church and had served in the day care facility.
Mayberry also was active in the Kairos Prison Ministry for more than two decades, and everyone who had attended the games of the Beeville Little League knew her well. She had served as the Little League’s District 29 assistant administrator.
Holland said anyone who ever saw Mayberry react whenever the United States flag passed was aware of how much of a patriot she was.
This year’s Grand Marshal in the parade will be the Bee County’s Brown Ranch.
This South Texas family ranching company has been passed down through four generations of the family to Edwin Brown and wife Penny, Austin II and wife Nana, now in partnership with their son Austin Brown III (A3) and wife Jody.
Today Brown Land & Cattle LLC. is managed as a traditional cow/calf operation running Red Angus cows and cross breeding them to Akaushi bulls. This mating produces a prime quality beef type feeder calf that is sold to a premium meat program, Heartbrand Beef Inc.
In 1999 a custom preconditioning feed yard was added to the business.
Austin II, along with his father Ed Brown, were both real estate brokers specializing in the appraisal, sale and management of large ranch properties throughout South and West Texas. Holding true to family tradition, Austin III got his real estate license and is active, along side his father in the ranch real estate business.
The patriarch of the family, Austin II, is known as the author of a recently-published book of poems the third generation rancher has written over the years.
The book contains cowboy poetry written by Brown about his 75 years of experiences working on ranches in Bee County and other ranches in the southwest.
The book is illustrated with pen and ink drawings by Mike Capron and includes photographs depicting ranch life.
The book also contains a special forward written by Buster Welch.
The fifth generation, Austin IV (Cuatro) and Addie Ruth were both raised on the ranch and started learning ranching heritage from day one. Cuatro is now a Junior at McPherson College in Kansas and Addie is a Sophomore in high school. She is homeschooled on the ranch. She works alongside her parents and grandparents daily and plays a big part in ranching operations.
Austin manages the Bee County 4-H Shooting Sports Club and Jody is the Bee County 4-H Ambassador Advisor. The Brown Family is honored to lead the Western Week Parade this year.
