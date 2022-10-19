A video depicting an incident of violent bullying at Moreno Junior High School made its way to Facebook on Oct. 1, prompting a massive discussion between parents and a campaign for justice from Desiree Trevino for her son, Jayden Trevino.
Desiree noted that in the video and based on a statement from the school, a boy approached Jayden and punched him. Desiree said that Jayden had not experienced bullying at Moreno Junior HIgh in the past. According to Desiree, the person who allegedly punched Jayden will receive punishment for their actions.
While Desiree has been in constant communication with the district administration, she hopes to see a more proactive stance in the prevention of bullying, as opposed to a reactionary stance. She wishes the situation never occurred in the first place.
Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning has been working with Desiree to resolve the situation.
“When this event occurred, immediately a teacher got involved,” said Fanning. “... also our nurse and school administration and Beeville ISD Police Department. All this took place well before the video even surfaced or was posted on social media.”
According to Fanning all parties were contacted as part of the District’s procedures.
Fanning describes being appalled by the contents of the video once it began circulating on social media. While the district will continue handling situations that they become aware of, Fanning stated the district will be re-teaching, re-evaluating and refining the existing strategies the district has in place.
“That incident that happened is horrific and we hate the fact that it occurred, but it is not what is occurring every single day at our schools,” said Fanning. “This was an isolated event. ... I think we need to go back and make sure everybody understands and re-teach and remind everybody of all the things we have in place.”
While Fanning stated that this incident was isolated, other parents have disagreed with that notion.
Desiree does not believe this incident was isolated.
Roberta Gonzales reported that her son was injured by a pen during math class when a student stabbed him with the writing utensil. Gonzales noted that while she initially felt that the situation was handled well, nothing ever came of the event. Gonzales describes the situation as “awful.”
Nicole Tipton spoke of a similar story. According to Tipton, her son has been repeatedly bullied by the same person. Initially it began with emotional bullying. However, Tipton said that this year, it escalated physically.
“The administration there, they only come out of the water every once and awhile whenever a video, like this video, surfaces,” said Tipton.
Tipton had only reported the situation to Moreno Junior HIgh. She had not personally brought the situation to district administration.
One additional parent, who wished to remain anonymous, also stated that, to her, this incident is not an isolated incident.
In the aftermath of the event, Beeville Mayor Pro Tem Michael Willow invited Jayden onto his float during the Western Week Chamber of Commerce Parade.
In the days following the incident, Desiree has felt satisfied with the response from Moreno Junior High. However, she is still unsatisfied with the response from district administration. Desiree describes being told that the district is “working on it.”
Beeville ISD noted that there was a perception that nothing is being done because school records for minors are only accessible to the parent or guardian as well as certain educational and law enforcement agencies.
Some of the proactive measures the district has in place include character education, Be Kind campaigns and counseling.
While the district continues to refine its anti-bullying programs, many parents are looking for something more proactive than what the district currently provides.
