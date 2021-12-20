Coastal Bend College, for the first time in school history, is home to a national champion.
Owain Parker, a sophomore from Whitwick, England, claimed the NJCAAE fall FIFA 21 national championship last Thursday thanks to a dominating effort in the best-of-five finale.
“It’s great,” Parker said after capturing the national championship three wins to one over Utah State University Eastern’s Max Rouffignac.
“It’s not really set in yet, but I’m sure after a couple down at the Republik, it will.”
Parker, after dropping the first game in the best-of-five series, rolled past Rouffignac 6-1 in the second game to even the match.
He led 2-0 and 3-1 in Game 3 before Rouffignac rallied to tie the game, but Parker grabbed the win 4-3 with a goal in the 77th minute.
Parker routed Rouffignac in the fourth game to claim the title.
He scored the game’s first four goals and led 6-1 at halftime, then scored five more times in the second half to clinch the title.
“I dropped the depth a bit and brought the lads in a bit tighter. It stopped the through balls. From there, you’ve just got to be clinical taking your chances,” Parker said about the adjustments he made following the loss in the first game.
“In the end game, that’s all I did. 11-1, and national champ for the Coastal Bend Cougars, c’mon.”
Parker entered the national tournament seeded 11th before running through three opponents to get to the national title tilt.
He won 2-1 in the first round over the tournament’s sixth seed, then won 2-0 in the quarterfinals over the No. 3 seed.
He then beat Herkimer College’s Navsher Samra 2-1 in the semifinals to set up the match with Rouffignac, the No. 5 seed in the tournament.
The championship comes in the first year of the esports program at Coastal Bend.
The program launched at the beginning of the college’s fall 2021 semester.
In the first year of the program, Coastal Bend boasted postseason qualifiers in four different games: “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Gunfight,” “NBA 2K21” and “FIFA 21.”
Brenton Brookheart advanced in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” Alex Burbach was the college’s representative in “NBA 2K21.”
Four Cougars – Burbach, Sebastian Palomino, Alec Benavides and A.C. Jones High alumnus Jake Rosenbaum – advanced to the postseason in “Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Gunfight.”
Parker was a dual-sport athlete for the Cougars, starring for the esports squad and also playing in 16 contests for the program’s men’s soccer team.
He was also a member of the 2020 Cougar soccer team, the first unit to earn a bid to the national tournament in program history.
That 2020 team also won the program’s first Region XIV championship.
Parker received his ring from that championship Dec. 3.
He will have another to add to the collection after winning the school’s first national title.
“I think both are just as much. There’s not favorites,” Parker said about which ring will feel better to wear.
“I’ve got to be careful because (my coach) is standing right there,” he added with a laugh.
“They’re both equal. It’s for the college and for myself. They’re great accolades.”
