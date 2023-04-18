Richard Beasley has made an incredible mark on the welding program at A.C. Jones High School in Beeville, devoting nearly two decades to the program, carrying on the legacy of a friend and leaving a clear direction forward for the next generation of American welders.
“I’m trying to do for these kids what didn’t happen for me. I’m trying to create for them the opportunity to learn their potential … to earn a really nice living and do something with that living so they’ll have something later in life,” Beasley told the Bee-Picayune. “I always promote education, and other things like being well-read, graduating, go to college, take more welding, more academics – you can’t weld forever. You need to weld for a while to get really acquainted with it.”
Whether he’s building excellent welders, great students or both, Beasley has crafted a culture of excellence that has seen the welding program win over 100 trophies in his ten years of teaching.
“Our goal is to be the best,” Beasley said. “Second place is like ‘what did we do wrong?’ We don’t win every one, but we want to win every one.”
Beasley’s been instrumental in the current success of A.C. Jones’ welding program, but he isn’t the originator of it. The program really found its legs and identity through the hard work of another man, a man Beasley calls friend, a man whose legacy Beasley inherited, on a tragic night in 2012.
Keys in Hand
Richard Beasley understands what it takes to be a professional welder – after all, he spent over 20 years as one, primarily working on oil and gas lines. He was trained by a man named Bruce Sugarek, and has spent most of his professional career working in the community that birthed him, Beeville.
Yet Beasley had originally been looking to follow in the family tradition of work in education. He’d gotten his degree in education but never got a teaching certificate. Eager to get into the working world, Beasley simply dove in, letting his trade and talent take him through a career in welding. He was coaxed back into education due to his friendship with a man named Mike Mylnar.
Mylnar was also a beloved welding instructor for the high school, and one who really elevated the standard of the program. A talented welder and teacher, Mylnar not only was a good friend to Beasley, but he influenced Thomas Camacho and Elyssa Lauer, current welding instructors who were students of Mylnar’s in high school.
“(Mylnar) started this welding program and he started this culture of winning and being successful,” Camacho said. “Going to contests and cleaning house and winning everything. That’s been that way for years. Mr. Beasley … would help out, substitute, he was a permanent sub for awhile. Then, unfortunately, Mr. Mylnar passed away and Mr. Beasley took the keys, they handed him the keys.”
Mylnar had needed Beasley’s help, to be a substitute teacher while Mylnar cared for his wife, who was stricken with serious illness. For six years, Beasley was the only go-to substitute for the program, and then, after one tragic night, the program was literally in his hands.
“I’m going to a New Year’s Eve party and the next thing I know I’m in a hospital with keys in my hand about to become a teacher overnight,” Beasley said. “He was my best friend, I was his best friend, the whole family and all was very close, it was a tough day. I came in the following day … the class (was) real upset. That Friday we went to a welding contest and in honor of him we won the whole contest.”
Mylnar died of a brain aneurysm, and his sudden departure left the legacy of his program firmly on Beasley’s shoulders. Undeterred, Beasley took up the torch.
Learn to Finish
It’s an interesting quirk that many of AC Jones teachers are actually alumni of the school. Beasley is no exception. Like his other locally-born peers in education, Beasley is driven to enrich the community he calls home, to lay the foundation for better opportunities for the next generation.
“What motivates me to do this, I’m from Beeville, my family’s from Beeville. I was born here and we’re from Beeville and we’ve all been … associated with education or some aspect of promoting education in Beeville,” Beasley said. “I’m just one of many who have stepped up, my grandfather and my dad … I just felt like it was my time to make a difference. Mr. Mylnar passed away and the opportunity came to me and I took it.”
Beasley, despite having a whole career in welding, never had the same opportunities to take welding courses as the kids of the current era do, which is part of what fuels his motivation, to give to them that which he was unable to have. He doesn’t want them to simply know how to weld, but to master the craft, to be the reliable, trainable worker that companies are looking for.
“You gotta really know what you’re doing. My goal for these students is (for them) to be the best on the job, not the one who is struggling,” Beasley said. “Learn to finish. Finishers get paid. Finish the project, get things done to satisfy the guy who is paying you.”
That’s why, even with the decision to retire, Beasley is not leaving the job of training the next generation of welders unfinished. He already plans to continue to work with the program, even to substitute teach again.
“One thing I’m going to do is come back and substitute teach,” Beasley said. In the beginning, when I started with Mr. Mylnar, I would go with him to the contests and take photos of all the things and write all the newspaper articles…”
He even remarked that many would mistake him for a photographer, not realizing he was a welder in his own right. His eye for quality and his knowledge of the business has also given him an appetite to invest in the same industry that’s supported his program.
“I’m 65 and I feel like I got a lot of good time left and I want to find out what my horizons are,” Beasley said. “I want to meet new people…one thing I want to tell you, we’ve been very lucky and very fortunate with this welding program that we’ve had a lot of people from industry (support us).”
That industry support has actually been instrumental to the welding program’s success, and Beasley was keen to give credit where credit was due: to Robert and Merry Beck, Roland Beck, Rolf Beck and Ronnie Beck and Beck Bros Construction; Garrett Tindol and Jason Tindol of Tindol Construction Company, Richard Wishert and Paul Mylnar of Wishert Mylnar Dynamics; David Todd of Todd’s Welding and Construction; Robby Dobra of Elling Welding and Fabrication, Conoco-Phillips, which donated some $38,500 to the Beeville A.C. Jones Welding Program; Plains All American Pipeline Company in Three Rivers and more.
“The oil and gas companies have put money in our pocket to help … promote the program,” Beasley said. “The taxpayer or this community has not had to lift a finger or write a check, this is all from industry. It’s all donated from industry, oil and gas companies and individuals … they’ve all stepped up and poured all sorts of material into our pocket. It’s amazing, and it’s all for the students.”
Additionally, Pioneer Natural Resources, Wastequip, Trace Morrill, John Fish, Tom Dolezal, Tom Beasley, Paul Heard, Bob May, Adrian Musquez and Len Merritt have all made significant donations to the high school welding program, to whom Beasley expresses his deep gratitude.
A New Era
Two instructors now take up the torch of the A.C. Jones welding program, both students of Mylnar and Beasley, both Beeville locals and both united in their passion for the men who forged this program to the quality it is today.
“Mr. Beasley has inspired me to be a little more cautious of where and to, everything is in the details. Pay attention to details. Always just do it right. Strive for perfection,” Thomas Camacho said. “Everything he does … has a purpose, a use. It just works. So when I design something I bounce it off him … It’s going to be hard when he’s not here.”
Camacho has some professional welding experience himself, but had been drawn to teaching, inspired by Beasley and Mylnar before him. Camacho was a college professor of welding for a few months before Beasley himself came along to recruit him.
“Out of the thousands of students he taught, he recommended me,” Camacho said. “I wanted the job, applied for the job and here I am.”
In a similar vein, Camacho suggested hiring Lauer, a former classmate of his.
“She was a product of the program as well,” Camacho said. “When I was asked … who we should bring in, the first person I thought of was Mrs. Lauer … I knew her skills from school and her overall ability to talk to people and communicate and get these people to listen to her.”
Lauer doesn’t have the professional welding experience, but she took to the trade quickly, relearning almost everything she’d picked up in high school, and drawing from Beasley’s mentorship as she entered into a career in education.
“Mr. Beasley, one of his favorite sayings is ‘always make your next weld better than your last,’” Lauer said. “Always strive to be better than you were. Always be open to learning new things … always make your next weld be better than the last weld you made … I go by that.”
For Lauer, it’s seeing the development of her students that really makes the job fun for her.
“That’s what I enjoy the most, watching them grow,” Lauer said. “Building relationships with these students is probably my favorite part of this job, and learning as I go.”
The proof is writ in gold – or whatever material they make prize trophies out of these days.
“These kids are top of their class,” Camacho said. “Our program is one of the best programs in the state of Texas, we’ve got lots of proof, of trophies that speak to that. We always strive for the next level.”
Though Beasley will remain relatively close to the program he’s retiring from, his departure leaves a mark of mixed emotions as his successors look ahead to a day without his steady hand to guide them.
“I am happy and sad,” Lauer said. “I am happy because he is 65 years old and he’s put in his years, his ten years here, he’s been part of this program for … 16, (maybe even) 20 years. He’s moving on with his life, but he’ll never really be gone. He’ll always be a part of our program. He’ll go to our contests with us … he’s always going to be helping us, guiding us. We’ll always call him for advice. He’s always going to be there, he just won’t be working full time. (But) I’m also very sad because Mr. Beasley has become one of my very best friends. Not being able to be with him every day is going to be so hard … happy, sad, all kinds of mixed emotions.”