From field to showfloor, the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemaker Show’s Ag Mechanics category demonstrates the creativity and ingenuity of the county’s youth.
Take Daniel Goza-Gonzalez, a 16-year-old from north Bee County, who had entered the competition with a guitar holder like no other.
“I’ve been working with wood since I was (a kid) working with my grandpa,” Goza-Gonzalez said, as he showed off his guitar holder, as large as a table with nooks for about six guitars – and a body made out of at least two more.
Just about every part of the instruments – old discards provided by a family member – had found new purpose in the make of the table, from leather guitar straps along the sides to the soundhole being filled in and turned into a ‘pick pocket’ for keeping guitar picks in. The wooden bodies of the former guitars made the general surface of the table, while the saddle and soundboard became decorative holders. Short of the strings and the necks – which Goza-Gonzalez lamented he couldn’t fit in the design without sacrificing function – the whole of the guitar was represented in the final product.
“It took me two months to dismantle these guitars without breaking them … They are so very
fragile,” he said. “I used a hacksaw to slowly carve into it and then I had to painstakingly take a chisel and a very small hammer and very methodically chip away at it.”
Goza-Gonzalez took sixth place in the Class 9 Wood Division.
Turning something old into something new was part and parcel of the Ag Mechanics competition. In fact, entrants made from reclaimed or repurposed material were their own category for judging, according to contest officials.
“The reclaimed and repurposed projects are only judged against other repurposed materials and the new stuff is only judged separately,” J.T. McClellen, one of the judges for the Ag Mechanics show, said. “Eventually we work it to where there’s only one champion and reserve champion of the show.”
Nathan Hosea, first-time participant who took third place in the Ag Machinery division, had found similar inspiration in a broken-down trailer he’d found put to pasture.
“This trailer we had in our pasture, it was all broken down, unpainted, the wood was fine but the tires were flat … it was just a really old trailer,” Hosea said.
Now, that old trailer had been fashioned into a sprayer trailer, functional and tested and ready for work, with all the individual components either refurbished by Hosea or assembled by him.
“Our fields have tons of bull nettle, so we wanted to find a better way … to get rid of it,” he said, noting that this was his initial inspiration for making the trailer, which he assembled just one week prior to the contest.
Another first-timer was 15-year-old Matthew Hernandez, who built a rather large tack box, as impressive as a treasure chest, made of a mix of purchased and refurbished wood. Though it was his first time participating in the competition, Hernandez had plenty of experience fixing things up thanks to lessons instilled in him from childhood and his father’s guidance.
“I’m a very crash dummy person, I break things at home a lot,” Hernandez said. “So when I break something, my dad shows me how to fix it.”
Hernandez took sixth place in the Class 10 Wood Division.
Still, not every entry was refurbished. Andrew Garza and Michaela Gomez were the team to beat, with a truly impressive welding table that they had fabricated themselves, with donated materials and iron wills.
“We just chose to make it,” Gomez said. “We sat down at lunch and he joked about how he wanted to be a pipeline welder and how he wanted to make a welding bed, because we both knew how to weld and then we just ended up making it in the summer and we just decided to show it.”
Andrew’s passion for the trade has been long-instilled in him. He and Gomez had formed an alliance through the welding classes they took together in school, but Garza had been taught the trade by his father six years ago.
“I feel pretty confident about myself, because this right here, this is my future,” Garza said. “Welding is my future.”
Garza and Gomez took second place in the Ag Machinery division.