BEEVILLE – A hospital-based doctor at Christus Spohn Beeville has confirmed that there was a patient at the hospital that tested positive for COVID-19, according to information from Bee County Emergency Management.
That patient is not from Bee County and is no longer in the hospital here in Beeville, according to county officials.
No other information about this was available.
The public is asked to stay home and practicing social distancing. Remember, wash your hands, wear a mask in public and stay safe, county officials recommend.