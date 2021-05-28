Pawnee ISD was awarded a $5,000 library grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s libraries.
Pawnee ISD was one of 205 schools from 43 states to receive funds from the $1 million total, which supports school libraries with the greatest needs.
Funds are projected to be used to update their collection, offer more dual language titles and provide books focused on diversity and inclusivity.
Grant applications for the 2021-2022 school year will open in late 2021.
To learn more, visit www.bushcenter.org.