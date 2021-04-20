Pawnee ISD on forefront of crafting mental health initiative

Counselor Judy Childress, who works part-time with the Pawnee Independent School District to help in its development of a mental health policy as part of the Small and Rural School Mental and Behavioral Health Capacity Building Initiative, demonstrates one of the slides she used during a recent training session with her 14-member team. For her continued work on the project, Childress was selected in March as one of 10 women in Education Service Center 2 to receive the 2021 Women in Education Award.