PAWNEE – It now will be up to the state comptroller’s office to decide whether the proposed Sparta Solar Project will receive a tax abatement from the Pawnee Independent School District.
Superintendent Michelle Hartmann said following the district’s Sept. 8 board of trustees meeting that the state will have 150 days to decide whether to grant the Chapter 313 appraised value limitation agreement. The board voted 5-2 in favor of sending the application to the comptroller’s office, with trustees Pete Dobson and Jennifer Card casting the dissenting votes.
Hartmann said the district received four letters of support for the solar farm from the Pawnee Emergency Services District, North Bee County Little League, a taxpayer and Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation. Those supporting the project cited the importance of creating renewable energy sources and the need to increase direct revenue to the district to help cover costs of improvements. The superintendent said this is another good opportunity to help increase revenue while keeping taxes low.
