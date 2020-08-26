Pawnee ISD presented with proposal for solar farm

PAWNEE – Orsted Onshore North America LLC, the parent company of Helena Wind LLC – which recently was granted a tax value limitation from the Pawnee Independent School District board of trustees for a wind farm to be built within the district – is seeking another such agreement for a solar farm.
In her presentation to the board at its Aug. 11 meeting, Orsted project development manager Tatiana Stein said what will be known as the Sparta Solar Center will be located within what she referred to as the Helena Energy Center, which also houses the wind farm. It is located between Pawnee and Mineral. The wind farm and the solar farm, she said, represent a $495 million investment in Bee County.
