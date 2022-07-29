The Pawnee Independent School District was at or ahead of state averages on 10 of the 15 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests, while St. Mary’s Academy Charter School was ahead of state average on six of out of nine tests.
Pawnee was at or above state average on reading tests at the fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade levels, math tests at the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade levels, and both the eighth-grade science and social studies tests.
In fourth-grade reading, Pawnee was 23 points better than the state average with its 100% passage rate, which is defined as “approaches grade level” by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
The district was also 20 points above the state average passage rate on the sixth-grade reading test.
The district was also ahead of the state average by 15 points on the seventh-grade reading test.
In the three math tests where the district was ahead of the statewide average, Pawnee’s rates were better by 17, 12 and 14 points, respectively.
However, the district was also below the state average by at least 35 points on three tests: third-grade reading (42 points below), and the third- and fifth-grade math tests (35).
The district was also below the state average by 19 points on the fifth-grade science assessment.
The comparison to the Region II averages mirrored the comparison to the state averages with Pawnee ahead of the Region II average on the same 10 tests and behind on the other five.
St. Mary’s Academy boasted passage rates better than the state average on the third-, fifth- and sixth-grade reading assessments, the third- and fifth-grade math tests and the fifth-grade science test.
St. Mary’s Academy’s passage rate of 96% on the sixth-grade reading test was 27 percentage points better than the state average. The district’s rate of 85% on the fifth-grade science test was 19 points better than the state average.
The district lagged behind the state average in fourth-grade reading (13 points below state average), fourth-grade math (19) and sixth-grade math (one).
When compared to the Region II averages, St. Mary’s was ahead on seven of the nine assessments. The district was two points ahead of the region average on the sixth-grade math test as opposed to one point behind the state average.
In Pawnee, the district showed drops in passage rates on nine of the 15 tests, including four of the six math tests, in comparison to last year’s numbers.
The biggest improvement for the district came in the fourth-grade reading passage rate, which jumped from just 19% a year ago to 100% in 2022, an 81-point difference.
The district also showed a 54-point jump in fourth-grade math from 13% to 67%.
The biggest drop came in fifth-grade science. Last year, the district had a 73% passage rate. This year, that rate dropped to 47%, a 26-point fall.
The district also showed double-digit drops on six other tests.
St. Mary’s saw improvements in five of the nine tests in comparison to its numbers from 2021.
The biggest improvement came in fifth-grade science where the district boasted a 35-point jump from 50% to 85%.
The district’s passage rate in fifth-grade math went up 27 points to 83%, while the passage rate in third-grade math went up 24 points to 74%.
The passage rate for sixth-grade reading also improved by double digits from 84% to 96%.
On the three tests where the district saw drops in passage rates, those dips were nine, seven and three points.
