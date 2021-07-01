Pawnee VFD receives $37,500 donation

The Helena Energy Center recently donated $37,500 to the Pawnee Fire Department, which will enable them to better serve the Bee County community, announced Fire Chief Joel Saenz. “Our plan for this generous donation is to purchase a first responder vehicle for medical and rescue purposes,” said Saenz. “The Orsted team has demonstrated their commitment to Bee County and their desire to be a good neighbor. We are thrilled to have them support our efforts today, and we’re grateful to have them as a neighbor for years to come.”
The Helena Energy Center is owned by Orsted. Orsted develops, constructs and operates renewable energy projects around the globe with over four gigawatts of renewable generation operating and under construction in the U.S. alone. The Helena Energy Center, which is currently under construction, is a 518 megawatt co-located wind and solar project that represents a nearly half-billion dollar investment. The project will generate tens of millions in tax revenue that will enhance Bee County and Pawnee ISD services without raising taxes, all while generating low-cost electricity capable of powering 140,000 average homes on an annual basis.