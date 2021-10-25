Beeville police officer John Berry, along with his wife, Amani, were both indicted by a grand jury late last month on multiple charges stemming from an incident in June.
They were each charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony; and unlawful restraint, a state jail felony.
John Berry was also charged with official oppression, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges come as a result of an incident involving a young child in the care of the couple.
According to the formal indictment handed down from the grand jury on Sept. 21, the child was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray, handcuffed and confined in Berry’s patrol unit.
On the count of injury to a child, the indictment documents for both read that the couple intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury a child 14 years of age or younger by spraying him with pepper spray.
On the count of unlawful restraint, the indictment documents for both read that the couple intentionally and knowingly by force, intimidation and deception restrained a child younger than 17 years of age without his consent by restricting his movements by handcuffing him and moving him from one place to another and confining him in a patrol unit.
On the charge of official oppression against John Berry, the indictment read that he subjected the child to mistreatment that he knew was unlawful by handcuffing him, detaining him in a patrol unit and pepper spraying him and that Berry was actingunder color of his employment as a police officer with the Beeville Police Department.
According to a document provided to the Bee-Picayune from an open records request, John Berry is still employed by the city of Beeville but is currently on unpaid administrative leave.
He was placed on paid administrative leave July 7 and remained on that leave through Sept. 27, when he was moved to unpaid leave.
On Oct. 7, 156th District Court Judge Patrick L. Flanigan set pre-trial hearings in both cases for Nov. 12 and jury trials for Dec. 6.
If convicted, they both face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine on the injury to a child charge, and up to two years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 on the unlawful restraint charge.
John Berry also faces up to one year of jail time and a fine up to $4,000 on the official oppression charge.
