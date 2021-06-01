The Beeville Police Department is the busiest department in the 156th District.
The department averaged 25,000 service calls and 600 misdemeanor arrests, and filed 350 felony cases per year for the last two years.
“We have a lot going on,” said Police Chief Robert Bridge. “Sometimes it feels like we’re understaffed and just trying to keep up. It was hard to rebuild after losing officers and having position and budget cuts doesn’t help either.”
Bridge said his department is currently 23 officers strong, including 12 officers designated for patrol. There are also eight civilians employed with Beeville PD.
City Manager John Benson provided documentation that showed since 2016, budgeted officer positions have declined by three, and actual sworn officers has declined by five.
Two police officer positions were lost by attrition since the 2019-2020 budget, but Benson ex-plained that these positions were open and unfulfilled spots.
“Our revenue is down because of COVID and we’ve had to make deeper cuts than usual,” said Benson. “We didn’t cut people from those positions and it didn’t reduce their actual number of officers. Those positions had been open for a couple of years and were never filled.”
The budget also showed that while positions became unavailable, the staffing budget has in-creased as a cost competitive measure.
However, the training budget dramatically decreased, leaving Chief Bridge in a predicament to provide his officers with state mandated training.
“Training is crucial for officers,” said Bridge. “I’ve been scrambling to find ways to make sure they get what they need. The Police One Academy has been an economical option for us but some trainings require in-person classroom hours, which includes the travel and hotel costs.”
Bridge said that while Beeville may not be increasing in size, society has changed making their jobs more difficult.
“We are dealing with individuals who are more experienced with the system,” he said. “There are more knowledgeable traffickers who have been arrested three or four times and been to prison. These investigations require more effort to process.”
The Beeville Police Department responds to an average of about 2,200 calls a month, including search warrant executions, motor vehicle accidents, family violence disturbances and every thing else in between.
Bridge said his department averages just over 2,000 traffic stops a month, with a recent interest in tractor trailer traffic due to the ordinance which prohibits truck traffic through town.
Sec. 52-223 of the city ordinances restricts certain truck traffic to established truck routes. The ordinance known as No. 1533-B was adopted in January of 2016, but is a major cause of complaints and concerns from residents who say 18 wheelers are noisy and damage streets and sidewalks.
“There are numerous, numerous, numerous signs in and around Beeville,” said Texas Depart-ment of Transportation Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey. “The signs were installed in August last year and they specifically direct truckers to their route.”
Bridge said he has emphasized more focus on this specific traffic, especially after residents complained to him directly.
“I’ve seen and heard people complain about our officers not pulling over truckers at a specific time,” he said. “These people were unaware of the fact that my officers were actually responding to emergencies at that time. We don’t expect everyone to understand that helping a choking baby or stopping a burglary is more important than a truck driving through town. But we are doing our best with what we have, and we will continue doing our best for the city.”
