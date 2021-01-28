The Texas Department of Public Safety continues its investigation following the death of a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 59 near Beeville.
Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a DPS spokesman, said 23-year-old John David Ybanez Jr. of Beeville was pronounced dead at the scene Jan. 8 after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 59 approximately 1 1/2 miles west of Beeville. Brandley said that the driver of an Isuzu Rodeo was driving east on U.S. 59 and was passing a tractor-trailer in a passing zone.
“Before he could make it back around, he hit (Ybanez),” Brandley said. “He was walking in the middle of the roadway.”
Both the drivers of the Isuzu and the tractor-trailer stopped to render aid, he said.
Ybanez was laid to rest Jan. 15. A Gofundme page has been established to pay for Ybanez’s funeral expenses. For more information, visit gofund.me/f5d59f0e.