Plans to bring a dog park to Beeville continue to maintain momentum as the inaugural Petriotic Pawrade became a huge success, according to Dara Carrillo, owner of the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page.
The Petriotic Pawrade, which took place as part of Beeville’s July 2 Fourth of July Celebrations, was designed to raise funds for the Beeville dog park. The park recently had space put aside for it from the south part of Tyler Park.
Carrillo confirmed that the Beeville Dog Park has raised $3,292 in just under two months in a statement made to the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page. Much of the funds from the Petriotic Pawrade were raised from corporate sponsorships and the raffle that was held during the event.
Carrillo’s sponsors include Hidalgo Vet Spa and Darlin’s Pet Spa.
Carrillo’s fundraising goal for the summer of 2022 is $10,000. The city of Beeville is helping Carrillo put together a budget for the dog park.
According to Carrillo, 12 dogs were registered in the Petriotic Pawrade. The animal shelter also came out with a few dogs.
“It was a great experience to kind of send a message that this dog park is so much more than a place to play and connect with people,” said Carrillo. “It’s going to have a really good social impact in our community.”
Now that the Petriotic Pawrade has passed, Carrillo wishes to grow its volunteer base. She is searching for people with experience in fundraising, video and graphic design and volunteer coordination.
“We still need some people with certain kinds of expertise to kind of help join our team because I can’t do this alone anymore,” said Carrillo. “We are looking for donors.”
The most important upcoming event for Carrillo and the dog park volunteers is the Petsafe Bark for your Park grant contest. During this contest, people vote for which organization should receive funding for a dog park. The city of Beeville applied for the grant on behalf of Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! The organization stands to receive up to $25,000 for the dog park.
Once the voting link opens, each person can vote once a day for the entire month of August.
“We are going to need a lot of people to step up and just vote every single day to get that money,” said Carrillo.
Carrillo is happy to see how people have come out and offered support to the Beeville dog park.
With the exception of a lack of locations putting a pause on the dog park in the past, the plans for a Beeville dog park have been going strong. Carrillo started her Facebook group back in September 2021. To date, the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page has 349 members.
“The momentum is fantastic,” said Carrillo. “To be more than a quarter of the way to our summer $10,000 goal in just under two months is amazing.”
Carrillo will continue to work with John Benson, the city manager for Beeville, and John Chen, the assistant city manager, to form a budget and put together infrastructure and water lines for the future park.
“That’s the very next step,” said Carrillo. “Get the budget and then vote vote vote vote vote for our grant contest.”
The voting link for the grant contest will be shared on Carrillo’s Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page.
Carrillo stresses that this is a volunteer effort. While the city of Beeville has offered support in securing grants and space for the dog park, it is Carrillo and her volunteers that are making this happen.
“This dog park is a place to connect and play,” said Carrillo. “A place for visitors to stop by. A place for us to have some good social impact. ... It’s an added resource to our community and we need your help to make it happen.”
