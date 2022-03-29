Pettus ISD performed in their first UIL one-act play district competition in over twenty years March 7. The students were one out of six schools that performed that day.
Pettus took the stage at 4 o’clock in the afternoon for its performance, which received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Four Pettus students received individual awards for their roles in the play. The results are as follows:
• All-star technician: Malena Reyes
• Honorable mention all-star cast: Carlos Figueroa
• All-star cast: Lilly Jordan
• All-star cast: Bayeli McNiel
Pettus High School was the first name called for the advancing schools.
Pettus was slated to participate in bi-district competition on Saturday, March 19, in Three Rivers.
Information provided by Pettus ISD