For 50 years Lester Kissee has served his community, battling raging storms and roaring winds, as a volunteer firefighter and, most recently, fire chief for the Pettus Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department.
“He was born and raised (in Pettus),” Jack Steele, one of the other most senior members of the PTVFD, having served 31-years, told the Bee-Picayune. “His dad was in the fire department until he passed away. It’s been in his blood all of his life. I don’t know what keeps him driving and he gives 100 percent to the fire department and the community as long as I remember.”
Kissee has served as a member of the Pettus-Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department for the past 50 years, and as fire chief for the past year. He was at the forefront during Hurricane Harvey and other weather emergencies, providing assistance for highway accidents. His commitment doesn’t stop there; Lester also works
Hands Ministries, providing for those most in need.
Kissee has been involved with numerous local initiatives, from supporting Little League teams and field maintenance to organizing events throughout North Bee County. Through his work at the fire department and his many efforts outside it, Lester demonstrates what can be accomplished when one gives back selflessly and strives towards improving their surroundings for everyone’s benefit.
Kissee was recently recognized for his decades of service at the PTVFD’s annual Christmas party. His longstanding commitment to the community and his service is made all the more remarkable by the fact that his time and effort has been, for all this time, freely given.
“Unfortunately people don’t realize it that when it comes to a volunteer fire department … we don’t get paid,” Steele said. “Unfortunately 90 percent of the times we don’t even get a thank-you.”
Yet when emergencies happen, in the dead of night or the cold of winter, it is men like Kissee who answer the call, who brave dangers and give so much to help those who are experiencing some of the darkest moments of their lives.
“It takes a special person to deal with other people’s miseries on a regular basis,” Steele said. “When we’re called out, it’s somebody else’s misery…they deal with other people’s miseries.”
Located in North Bee County, the PTVFD is a small but dedicated group of firefighters who serve their community every day. With limited resources and all-volunteer staff, the department has still been able to respond quickly to any emergency. The members have a strong commitment to safety and success when it comes to responding to fire-related incidents within the county. They strive to provide the best service possible while remaining respectful of their local environment. Through hard work and dedication, these brave men and women serve as an invaluable resource for North Bee County residents in times of need.
