As the school year drew to a close, Pettus High School saw its class of 2022 walk the stage on May 27.
Each student took their first step into the next chapter of their lives. Valedictorian Camryn Atkinson spoke about her time in school and some of the struggles she faced to get to where she is today.
“Growing up, I was always different from others,” said Atkinson. “As many of you know, I was diagnosed with autism and ADHD at a very young age. Having that was challenging because I struggled with socializing, communicating, focusing and maintaining relationships with others. Being autistic felt like there was a piece of a puzzle missing from me. I always felt different but that’s not a bad thing. That’s why I’m surprised I get to be up here, but nothing is impossible when you set your mind to it.”
Atkinson went on to thank her family and teachers for their support, patience and care. Most important to her were the paraprofessionals who helped her along the way.
“You helped the puzzle piece fall into place,” said Atkinson
Salutatorian Peyton Homann spoke highly of the maintenance department, the custodians and the food staff for their work everyday.
“I feel they don’t get the recognition they should,” said Homann, “I also want to congratulate all the teachers that are retiring this year. I want to give a big thanks to Mr. Fuller for always pushing all the students to learn new skills and trades that they will use for the rest of their careers.”
Homann ended his address by giving one last word of thanks to the school’s administration.
“We are very proud of our graduates and all that they have accomplished at Pettus High School,” said Pettus ISD Superintendent Mike Homann In a final statement to the graduating class of 2022. “We wish them success and hope that what they have learned here helps them achieve their goals in life.”
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•