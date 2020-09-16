PETTUS – The Pettus Independent School District plans to operate with a budget that is approximately 1.5 percent smaller than what it was last year.
This is according to Superintendent Mike Homann following the Aug. 31 board of trustees meeting at which a $8,248,420 budget was adopted for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which started the next day.
“All districts in the state of Texas had to compress their tax rates this year, so we had to cut some things out and be as resourceful as we can,” Homann said.
One of the areas in which Pettus ISD will spend less is food service, which he said is due to spending the first month of school delivering meals and not serving them in the cafeteria. Cuts also were able to be made in instruction, based on an evaluation that concluded the student population did not need some positions in some areas. So while some staff were reassigned, others were not replaced when they left the district.
However, the vote to set the tax rate to support the budget was tabled until Sept. 21. Homann said this was because the board had some concerns about the accuracy of information it received from the Bee County Appraisal District. Therefore, a new public hearing notice with updated financial data will be published in the Beeville Bee-Picayune.
The board is proposing a total tax rate of $1.293876 per $100 of taxable property value...
