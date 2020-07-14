Pettus ISD could get EMT course

PETTUS – A course that trains high school students to become licensed emergency medical technicians could be coming to the Pettus Independent School District.
Superintendent Mike Homann said after the June 15 board of trustees meeting that the board voted to continue exploring if the course can be added to the Pettus High School curriculum and how the change would be implemented. In addition to students being able to learn a vocation in which they could provide a much-needed service to their community, Homann said the skills learned as an EMT also can be transferred into other careers in the medical field. This is why, he said, the EMT course marries nicely with the district’s overall mission of preparing youngsters for the world that exists beyond school.
The course would be offered in conjunction with Beeville Angel Care Ambulance Service Inc. The company is the emergency medical services contractor for both Bee County and the city of Beeville.
Angel Care’s co-owner Gabriel Aleman said his company awaits a final determination on how and when school will start for the 2020-21 school year. Students have not been on campus since March due to the COVID-19 emergency.
When the class starts in Pettus, it will be the first year Angel Care has offered such a class in that district. A class already exists in the Beeville ISD.
“As we were finishing this last class, I was asked by someone who has a kid in Pettus why we don’t have a class over there,” Aleman said.
So Aleman said he spoke with Homann, who presented the matter to the board of trustees, and everyone was “very receptive.”
Students who take the EMS class will learn the legal aspects of EMS and skills such as how to take vital signs, applying equipment to patients, spinal mobilization, administering oxygen, how to deliver babies and how to care for victims of various types of trauma, Aleman said. These skills are needed to sit for the EMT basic exam, which students can take after turning 18.
“Even after the class is over, you have one year to take the test,” Aleman said.
