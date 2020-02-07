Pettus ISD mulls new softball field

PETTUS – The Lady Eagles softball team may no longer have to go to Tuleta to play.
That is because the Pettus Independent School District (ISD) board of trustees discussed a possible new field at its Jan. 20 meeting.
“We’re looking at the possibility of building an additional softball field,” Superintendent Mike Homann said following the meeting. “It would go in next to the baseball field here in Pettus.”
The field would be built on the site of the former Pettus Elementary School and would be funded with any money the district has left over from its ongoing construction projects. Homann said the discussions are in the preliminary stages and that there are not yet any bids or estimates for the softball field.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the district’s portion of an interlocal agreement with Bee County. Homann said the contract would allow the county to repair a road that circles the school as it had done in the past. The agreement now goes to the commissioners court.
The board also met Jan. 22 for a special meeting in which they approved the fiscal year 2019 financial audit. According to accountant Cameron Gulley, who presented the audit, his opinion of the district’s finances was unmodified – a clean audit.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.