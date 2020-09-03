PETTUS – Barring any significant improvement in local COVID-19 cases, students in the Pettus Independent School District might be learning from home until October.
Pettus ISD Superintendent Mike Homann said following the Aug. 17 board of trustees meeting that the board approved a waiver that would extend online instruction by another four weeks if needed.
That decision will ultimately be made around the time the district is scheduled to return to face-to-face learning.
“Numbers of COVID cases and rates will be reviewed before the waiver is filed with the TEA (Texas Education Agency) and a determination will be made at the time as to whether or not virtual instruction will be extended.”
