Special to the Bee-Picayune
On April 14, Pettus ISD students from the Applied Agricultural Engineering (AAE) team competed at the Texas FFA AAE state competition in Huntsville, Texas at Sam Houston State University’s (SHSU) William Harrell Agricultural Engineering Complex. The team consisted of Wyman Fisher, Christian Cruces, Ryan Brinkkoeter and Trey Subjinski. The team ranked 13 out of 36 teams that received a bid to the state contest. They were the class 1A runner up behind Glasscock County FFA.
The team competed in four individual skills: welding, cutting, layout design and an exam. All skills, minus the test, had to be completed in 17 minutes.
The welding portion consisted of the student completing a 1G (Flat) groove weld and a 3G (Vertical) groove weld in 17 minutes utilizing Flux Core Arc Welding dual shield with C25.
The cutting portion consisted of the students completing a cut utilizing an Oxy-Acetylene rig on a piece of 4” channel iron, cut to proper length and specifications according to the spec/skill sheet, which included a hole and sides being cut. The layout portion tasked the students to design a layout on paper utilizing a blueprint provided by SHSU. The blueprint consisted of a drawer and door layout for a tool box with placement of holes for pulls and handles. This is a state qualifying event. Pettus ISD attended the State FFA Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems contest on April 28.