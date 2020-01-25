Pickaxing a fight

BEEVILLE – Officials say a dispute between a man and woman unknown to each other is what led up to a pursuit that ended downtown Thursday, Jan. 9.
According to Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, the man became upset when the woman was on his property located off Farm-to-Market Road 888 south of Beeville. The man, identified as 41-year-old Rick Martinez of Beeville, is believed to have struck the woman’s vehicle with a pickax, shattering a window before driving away.
Jones said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers located Martinez as he was headed toward Beeville.
“DPS got behind him, and he failed to stop,” Jones said.
Personnel from the sheriff’s office, Beeville Police Department and the Beeville Independent School District Police Department converged and managed to surround Martinez’s vehicle at the corner of Houston and Washington streets, bringing him to a stop at approximately 5 p.m. A group of officers, with their pistols drawn, then ordered Martinez out of his black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck before placing him in handcuffs on the pavement.
Martinez was transported to the Bee County Jail where he was booked on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. His total bond is $16,000.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony. If convicted, Martinez faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
