GOLIAD – Kori Gonzalez knows her mother would be proud of her work.
“My mom passed away from lymphoma,” Gonzalez said. “I do this to honor her.”
On Monday, Feb. 24, students throughout Goliad Elementary contributed $2 to throw a whipped cream pie at Gonzalez — a fundraiser of her own design for Pennies for Patients.
As she sat just outside the gym she smiled.
Raising her hand, she playfully taunted the students to “Try your best.”
Sometimes they hit, sometime they miss. Either way, their donation was on mark.
The $450 they raised would be added to the $3,014.29 total collected by the students through other initiatives for this leukemia and lymphoma benefit.
“The class that brings in the most money will get to go out to eat at Olive Garden,” she said.
Principal Patricia Huber added, “Pennies for Patients is paying for the trip to Olive Garden.
“The school doesn’t get any of this money.”
All of the money raised goes back to the nonprofit to help those suffering from the two fatal illnesses.
The winning class was that of Casey Schulze.
The students of this school keep busy not just with their school work but their benevolent initiatives.
The oldest there, those in fifth grade, are helping students within the school.
“It is called Roar Squad,” Huber said. “We decided we wanted our students to take ownership in their school,” Huber said. “We wanted them to help out anyway they could.”
So these youngsters are positioned throughout the school in the morning to help the younger ones in need.
“If they see a crying child, they comfort them and get them to their classroom,” she said.
The numbers stay at about a dozen or so students on the squad rotating every six weeks.
“Everybody gets a chance to be a leader,” she said. “We already have the younger ones asking when they will get a chance to do it.
“They want to be leaders too.”
Their philanthropy isn’t confined to just the walls of the school either.
“We have different canned food drives to help families,” Huber said. “That is sponsored by the student council.”
Starting students young is essential, and that means having the kindergarten students participate in these benefits.
Most recently, these youngsters helped make blankets for the residents of La Bahia Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The school, too, is doing their part to help by offering a GES Giveaway Day at certain times during the year. Clothing, books and home supplies are collected throughout the year and given to those in need.
“The last time we did it in the fall, we had over 60 families come through,” Huber said.
While Huber was speaking of these efforts, she wasn’t taking credit, offering that to the teachers and volunteers who head these programs at the school.
“There is no way this school could function without their immense help,” she said specifically speaking of the volunteers who spend countless hours helping. “I am indebted to these amazing volunteers.”
These volunteers are also the ones who ensure that donations come in to keep the school’s Comfort Closet stocked with the essentials like shampoo, coats, hygiene products and school supplies.
“We didn’t want the need for a personal product to impact them coming to school,” she said. “The need for shampoo should not stop a child from coming to school.”
In all of this is a lesson.
“I hope the kids learn that it doesn’t matter how old you are, you have the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life,” Huber said. “Even the smallest of things, can make a big difference.”
