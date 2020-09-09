Police aim to help absentee owners fight trespassing

BEEVILLE – In an effort to deter illegal activity that often occurs in vacant houses, the Beeville Police Department is rolling out a new initiative.
“We’re not claiming that this is an innovative idea,” said Police Chief Robert Bridge. “We borrowed the idea from a neighboring police agency so we can implement it in Beeville. It provides another tool in the officer’s tool belt that they can use to deal with a certain problem in our community.”
The chief said officers continue to face individuals who take advantage of vacant houses, which they enter without permission and utilize for various purposes including squatting, hiding from police, hiding stolen property and more.
To turn the tide, Bridge said property owners now are able to contact the police department and authorize them to post a sign that prohibits trespassing by order of the department. Officers also would be able to cite any unauthorized people present at premises where one of the signs are posted.
