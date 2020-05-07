Police arrest four at motel

BEEVILLE – Officers visiting a local motel to serve an arrest warrant wound up taking four people into custody.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, officers obtained a felony arrest warrant for 30-year-old Andrew Vasquez of Beeville, who was charged with continuous family violence against the same victim.
“Officers had been looking for him, and we spotted the vehicle he’s been known to drive at the Sure Stay Motel at 2001 Highway 59 East,” Bridge said.
When officers arrested him, they also detained two women who were near and inside the vehicle. Bridge said a subsequent investigation led to officers discovering that both women were in possession of controlled substances.
Both women were arrested. Police charged 22-year-old Esmeralda Tapia of Beeville with possession of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance and 24-year-old Elisha Martinez of Beeville was charged with two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Also arrested in connection with a warrant charging him with violating the terms of his parole was 37-year-old Antonio De La Torre of Beeville.
“After being advised of the danger of introducing contraband into the jail, he was searched inside the jail,” Bridge said.
Upon performance of a search as part of his processing into the Bee County Jail, officials found a package containing 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden in De La Torre’s groin, Bridge said. This resulted in him being charged with manufacture and delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
“We’ve been getting reports that they’ve been dealing (drugs) out of this motel,” Bridge said.