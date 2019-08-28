BEEVILLE – Police officers took a 30-year-old probation violator into custody just before noon last Thursday on three outstanding felony warrants.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said they had received word that David Klaiber would be at an address in the 500 block of North Filmore Street that morning, and officers were sent to that location to make an arrest.
The suspect was wanted on violation of probation warrants on charges of burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm in Live Oak County.
He also was wanted in Bee County on a probation revocation warrant on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
“We’ve been looking for him at least a year,” Bridge said.
The chief said Klaiber was located in a school cafeteria at that location, and he was asked to step outside before his arrest.
Outside, Beeville Police Department officers arrested him out of the view of students and without incident.
Officers making the arrest found several knives on the suspect when he was searched.
The most serious charge filed against the suspect was for the burglary.
Burglary of a habitation is a second degree felony. If convicted, the defendant could be sentenced to up to 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison and fined $10,000.
Theft of a firearm is a state jail felony. If convicted of that charge, Klaiber could be sent to a state jail facility for up to two years and ordered to pay a fine of up to $10,000.
Bridge said no bond would be set by a judge on any of the three charges because they involved a violation of probation.
