A 22-year-old city resident has been charged in connection with some recent thefts.
Officers from the Beeville Police Department responded at approximately 10 p.m. Dec. 27 to the 800 block of West Hefferman Street after a theft had been reported.
“The officers obtained information and were able to obtain leads as to the location of some suspects,” said Police Chief Robert Bridge. “The following day, detectives following up on additional information ended up in the 1600 block of North Tyler Street.”
Police captured two persons of interest, and information gathered helped officers to recover stolen items including a backpack leaf blower, push mower, two TVs, a hedge trimmer and other items, he said. The items have a total value of approximately $2,300.
Arrested and charged with theft of property worth $750 to $2,500 was Jorge Flores, who police transported to the Bee County Jail. Charges are pending against a 17-year-old female believed to be Flores’ accomplice.
Bridge credited some attentive neighbors who provided Detective Sgt. Chris Haller, Patrolman Mark Jimene, and patrol Sgt. Nathan Morin with information that led to police cracking the case.