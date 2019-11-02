Police charge man who ran from officers on Lightburne Street Monday evening

BEEVILLE – Residents of North Lightburne Street were startled when they looked out their windows Monday evening to see police cars in the neighborhood.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said Tuesday morning that officers had spotted a 27-year-old man who had been seen in the area previously.
The chief said investigators wanted to talk to him about some recent home burglaries in that part of town.
The suspect, Eric “Chippy” Gonzales, was spotted in the 100 block of North Lightburne Street at just after 5 p.m., and when Patrolman Mark Jimenez tried to stop him the man fled on foot.
Jimenez radioed for other officers to respond to the area to help him find the man after he ran east into a brushy area behind some homes on that street.
Bridge said he joined the pursuit and headed toward an intersection north of Lightburne Street where he thought he might find the fleeing person.
The chief said he spotted someone matching the description of the man officers were seeking, and he noticed that he had taken off his shirt and was perspiring.
Bridge said he approached the man and asked him his name. When the man gave him another name, the chief said he was confident that he had found the person who had run from Jimenez and he started to radio the police dispatcher to report he had found the man.
At that point the man fled again and ran behind a house on West Hefferman Street.
By then residents on North Lightburne were coming out of their homes to see why so many BPD patrol cars were in the area.
North Lighburne Street has one of the most active neighborhood watch groups in the city.
Bridge said Gonzales jumped fences and tried to hide in several places as officers closed in on him.
Eventually, Jimenez was able to catch the suspect and hold him.
Bridge said Gonzales was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest/detention, a Class A misdemeanor.
