Beeville police are investigating after reports of fraudulent credit-card transactions led them to discovery of a card skimmer at a local gas station.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said concerned cardholders told police about transactions on their statements that they did not recognize. This prompted officers to visit the Valero gas station in the 600 block of South Washington Street at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 23, where they found a card skimmer at one of the pumps.
Bridge said police do not have a suspect at this time, but evidence is being processed. He advises the public – especially those who have paid at the pump at the Valero station within the last two to four weeks – to monitor their card statements.
“We do have some identity theft packets with information on how to contact credit card companies and what processes to follow,” he said. “We put together the packet because the process can be quite daunting.”
The police chief also suggests that those who pay at the pump should look around the card reader for signs of tampering. Readers now have adhesive seals around the door containing their electronic parts. If those seals are broken, Bridge said patrons should not use the pump and notify station employees at once.
Experian suggests that to avoid falling victim to card skimming, consumers should pay inside where it less likely that card terminals have been tampered with, use mobile pay options such as Google Pay or Apple Pay, use a credit card to prevent thieves from accessing bank accounts or pay with cash.
Anyone with information about those responsible for installing the card skimmer is asked to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.