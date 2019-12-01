BEEVILLE – A 38-year-old Beeville man caught driving a stolen pickup truck Monday morning is in custody in another county facing charges there.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said the theft of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban pickup was first reported at 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 25 by a resident of the Normandy Apartments at 1200 E. Houston St.
As soon as the report was made, officers on patrol were notified to look for a vehicle matching the description of the one that was reported stolen.
Bridge said Sgt. Jason Alvarez saw the vehicle 45 minutes later, at 5 a.m., in the 1700 block of East Houston Street.
Alvarez stopped the vehicle and confirmed that it was the same one that had been reported stolen.
He took the driver, Cole Peters, into custody on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The charge is a state jail felony. If convicted, Peters could be sentenced to up to two years in one of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s state jail facilities and ordered to pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
When contacted Tuesday morning, a staff member at the Bee County Jail said Peters was wanted on a different charge in another county, and he was transferred to that jurisdiction to face authorities.
Peters’ bond in that county was $10,000.
He had not yet seen a magistrate here and has not yet had a bond set in Bee County.