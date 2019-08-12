BEEVILLE — Investigators are still looking for evidence today following a Friday night shooting that left 17-year-old Jacob Cole Thompson dead.
Beeville Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said officers were called to Capehart Properties at 11 p.m. Friday after residents in the area reported shots fired near tennis courts close to the intersection of Nimitz and Lexington Streets.
Officers found the victim dead at the scene. Bridge and Detective Lt. Kenneth Jefferson said the victim appeared to have two bullet wounds, one to the back and one to the head.
Officers interviewed a number of those who were at the scene, and they have the identity of a possible suspect.
No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.