Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old man Friday evening in the Capehart subdivision.
Officers initially received a call about 11 p.m. Friday because of shots fired in the neighborhood, said Chief Robert Bridge. There, they found the man dead of a single gunshot wound to the torso, the chief said.
“Officers conducted a follow up investigation and are in the process of identifying witnesses and other subjects that might have additional information,” he said.
The name of the teen was not immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 361-358-8100 or Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.