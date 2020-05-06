BEEVILLE – A city resident is facing charges following a standoff with police in a mobile home park off South Tyler Street.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, a man and woman became involved in a dispute that resulted in an automobile crash on Tyler Street at approximately 9:30 a.m., April 29. Shortly after, the two became involved in an altercation outside a home in the mobile home park and the man – identified as 40-year-old Robert Adan Martinez – is believed to have fired two shots at the woman before going inside the house.
“She was not injured,” Bridge said. “She left the residence so we surrounded the home. For the safety of the residents we evacuated all of the surrounding residences.”
With assistance from the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, police established a perimeter around the mobile home park by closing South Tyler, East Dolan and South Adams streets and Cook Road.
Other officers from the Beeville Police Department, including personnel from its special response team and crisis response unit responded to the scene along with Texas Rangers, Bee County Precinct 3 Constable Kirk Delgado, deputies from the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and troopers and agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bridge said. Officers also were assisted by the Beeville Independent School District Police and AngelCare EMS.
Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were successful in convincing Martinez to exit the home. He was arrested and transported to the Bee County Jail.
According to jail records, Martinez is charged with deadly conduct discharging a firearm in the city limits, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2A, delivery of 1/4 ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug free zone and duty upon striking a fixture or highway landscaping worth less than $200. His total bond is set at $26,000.