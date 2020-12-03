Police suspect Beeville man in two burglaries

A Beeville resident is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into two downtown businesses.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, officers responded Nov. 15 to Hogue’s Jewelry in the 200 block of North Washington Street following a burglary that occurred at 3:31 a.m.
“Officers were able to view the security video and recognized a possible suspect,” he said. “A few minutes later, the suspect passed by the scene of the burglary on a bicycle. Officers placed him under arrest.”
That man, 31-year-old Justin Harris, was charged with burglary of a building and transported to the Bee County Jail. A mirror stolen during the burglary was recovered.
Bridge said at 7 a.m., personnel at the H-E-B supermarket in the 100 block of East Houston Street reported that their store also had been burgled during the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday. An undetermined amount of property was taken.
As a result of their investigation, police suspect that Harris committed the burglary at H-E-B as well, Bridge said. Charges in connection with that incident are pending.