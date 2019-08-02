BEEVILLE — Officers with the Beeville Police Department were busy early last Thursday morning.
The action started at about 12:30 a.m. when a call came in from a person who said he had witnessed someone breathing into the Tiki Tako, a snack shop at 802. S. Tyler St.
Detective Sgt. Jason Alvarez said Patrolman Nathan Morin was the first officer at the scene and he noticed a man jogging in the area near the business.
Morin stopped the man, talked to him briefly and decided to detain him for questioning.
Alvarez was called out later and during questioning the detective said the suspect, 18-year-old Robert Gonzales, admitted that he had been inside the business three times that night.
Alvarez said the person who entered the business had taken chips and drinks and a cash register.
Gonzales was charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice state jail facility and be ordered to pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
The next incident began at 1:30 a.m. when Morin, who was back on patrol, spotted a white vehicle being driven erratically and at a high rate of speed near the H-E-B Food Store on West Houston Street.
When Morin tried to stop the vehicle, the driver raced off toward the Hampton Inn at 301 S. Hall St.
By that time, Alvarez had joined the pursuit and he noticed the suspected vehicle parked at the motel.
As Alvarez stopped to search and secure the vehicle, Morin drove to the back of the motel complex and noticed a male and female jogging.
Morin tried to stop the couple and ended up using his Taser on the male.
At that point, the female ran toward the motel and tried to get through a door to escape. But the door was locked and Alvarez caught her.
The detective said a third occupant, the driver, also had fled the scene and as officers were looking for him they received a call from a resident at a nearby apartment complex in the 500 block of Hillside Drive.
The caller said he had seen a man lying on the sidewalk just outside the front door of his apartment.
Officers arrived at the scene and arrested 32-year-old William Trey Wilson.
The man arrested earlier was identified at 27-year-old Felix Perez and the woman was identified at 23-year-old Stephane Diaz.
Perez was later charged with evading arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1. That offense is a state jail felony.
If convicted of the misdemeanor, Perez could be sentenced to up to a year in the Bee County Jail and fined $4,000.
Diaz was charged with evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
Wilson was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest and reckless driving.
Evading arrest with a motor vehicle is a third degree felony. A conviction on that charge could result in a prison sentence of from two to 10 years and a $10,000 fine.
Reckless driving is a Class B misdemeanor and could result in a sentence of 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.