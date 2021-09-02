What was once known as the Beeville Pool and Recreation center off North Filmore Street is no more.
After multiple violation citations for high grass and a collection of water in the pool area became a health hazard, the owner, Michael Younts, decided enough was enough.
“We started discussing possible solutions with him about a month ago because we were really concerned about the water,” said Assistant City Manager John Chen. “The grass had been out of control for some time, and he had received citations, but after we talked to him we realized we were all on the same page and just wanted to clean the property and get it cleared.”
Younts Construction was on site last week and an employee who did not give his name said they were going to remove the pool, debris, abandoned property and fence.
The man who was loading debris onto a trailer said that, after clearing the property and cutting the grass, the lot may be used for parking, but he was not sure.
Michael Younts could not be reached by multiple numbers provided and did not return messages to call back.
“This is just an example of how getting out and talking to owners about their violations can help clear these issues up,” said Chen. “We just want to move forward and make sure we take care of any hazards before someone gets seriously hurt. It becomes the city’s responsibility to step in when owners let their property get out of control like this one. There were a lot of complaints and issues, and now it’s up to the owner what he wants to do with the property in the future.”
Chen said there were different discussions about future plans for the property, which is located directly across the tennis courts of A.C Jones High School, but he could not confirm anything definite.
“It’s been a week of celebration for the residents that live on Newhall Street,” said Ward 5 Councilman Brian Watson. “I know many people had fond memories of the swim club, but over the past few years, the abandoned pool had become an eyesore and a mark of decay on the neighborhood.”
Watson said he appreciates the new owners for taking swift action on the demolition project as well as Chen and Enforcement Officer Ron White for facilitating the conversation and ensuring code compliance.
“The city looks forward to helping the property owners make the most of the land for future development.”
