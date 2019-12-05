Port Aransas pet rescue group helps Bee animal shelter by finding homes for unwanted dogs & cats

BEEVILLE – The staff at the Beeville Animal Control Shelter had positive comments recently for an animal rescue group in Port Aransas.
Senior Animal Coltron Officer Lupe Valdez said representatives of the Animal Friends of Port Aransas have taken several stray animals off their hands to find them good homes.
One of the most recent rescues was a gorgeous German Shepherd that had been brought to the shelter with an injured tail.
Valdez said the staff had not been able to determine the owner of the dog or how it was injured, but part of its tail had been skinned.
The staff at the shelter here said volunteers from Port Aransas had agreed to take the animal with them to find it a home.
Valdez recommended that anyone interested in donating to an animal rescue operation might want to consider the Port Aransas group in the future.
The animal control officer said donations can be made online by contacting “PayPal.me/donate afpa.”
All the donor has to do is follow the instructions for donating and type in the amount.