Pot in the weeds

SKIDMORE – The Bee County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into a case involving a pickup truck that was abandoned here.
At about 7:30 a.m. July 2, Sgt. Jonathan Billman attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 181 after witnessing a traffic infraction. However, said Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones, the driver of the vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado, refused to stop and led Billman on a brief pursuit through Skidmore.
“The guy drove down Gonzales Lane, went through a fence and off into the brush.” Jones said.
The deputy lost sight of the truck. Jones said a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper responded to assist and helped the deputy locate the vehicle, which the unidentified lone male driver abandoned.
Jones said that during their search of the vehicle, the officers found 10 wrapped bundles containing approximately 115 pounds of marijuana underneath a mat in the bed of the truck.
Lawmen, with the help of tracking dogs, attempted to locate the driver, but he was not found, Jones said.
Deputies seized the marijuana and impounded the truck, which Jones said has not been reported as stolen.
