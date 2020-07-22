Pres’ present: 30 years

BEEVILLE – A city resident has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Judge Patrick Flanigan of the 156th Judicial District Court pronounced the sentence July 16 against 41-year-old Presciliano “Pres” Martinez, following his conviction on a charge of possession of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, said Investigator John Landreth of the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Martinez was arrested July 11, 2019, by Officer Cecil Daniels of the Beeville Independent School District Police Department, on a warrant charging Martinez with violating the terms of his parole. During that arrest, Landreth said Martinez was found to be in possession of more than four grams of methamphetamine – as confirmed by a Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney James Sales who was aided by Assistant District Attorney Brian Watson.
Prior to this recent arrest, Martinez was acquitted in 2017 on a charge of capital murder in connection with a 2015 home invasion on Charco Road. Three people in the house were shot to death.
Two other men charged in connection with the crime had their cases dismissed after two of the three witnesses to the killings were found shot to death and a third, changed her story about seeing Martinez in the house and recognizing his voice, Sales said earlier.
Martinez has had other brushes with the law, dating back to a 1997 conviction in Victoria County on a charge of burglary of a habitation. From then until 2009, he was charged with 11 different crimes such as assault of a public servant, assault of a family member, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a habitation and providing false information, as reported in the Bee-Picayune in 2015.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220, or by email at wgibbs@mysoutex.com.