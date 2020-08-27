Preventative care the focus at Innovations in Women’s Health

Medical Assistant Laura Caudillo (from left), receptionist Monica Alvarez and Dr. Zishan Hirani are the team at Innovations in Women's Health in Beeville – the first private obstetrics and gynecology practice to be located in the city in 20 years. The office, located at 301 S. Hillside Dr., Suite 14, opened in April. 

 Photo by William J. Gibbs Jr.

BEEVILLE – Texas consistently is among the top 10 states for maternal mortality.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention define maternal mortality – or pregnancy-related death – as the death of a woman during pregnancy or within one year of the end of the pregnancy. A USA Today investigation reported that from 2012-16, the lone star state recorded a death rate of 34.5 per 100,000 births.

Statistics like these are troubling to Dr. Zishan Hirani, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Innovations in Women’s Health, which in April opened an office in Beeville. As the first private OB/GYN to have a location in the city in 20 years, he wants to help area women to beat the odds.

Risk factors for maternal mortality include diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular issues, all of which Hirani acknowledges have high occurrences among South Texas residents.

