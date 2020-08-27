Preventative care the focus at Innovations in Women’s Health

BEEVILLE – Texas consistently is among the top 10 states for maternal mortality.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention define maternal mortality – or pregnancy-related death – as the death of a woman during pregnancy or within one year of the end of the pregnancy. A USA Today investigation reported that from 2012-16, the lone star state recorded a death rate of 34.5 per 100,000 births.
Statistics like these are troubling to Dr. Zishan Hirani, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Innovations in Women’s Health, which in April opened an office in Beeville. As the first private OB/GYN to have a location in the city in 20 years, he wants to help area women to beat the odds.
Risk factors for maternal mortality include diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular issues, all of which Hirani acknowledges have high occurrences among South Texas residents.
