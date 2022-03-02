Bee County will have a new clerk come November, according to the unofficial results posted by the Bee County Elections Administration office.
Incumbent Nickelle Clark Gonzales was defeated in the Republican primary election March 1 with opponent Michele Bridge garnering 1,272 votes to Gonzales’ 792.
In the other three contested races in the Republican primary, winners were declared in two races while the third will go to a runoff election in May.
In the race for the nomination for the Pct. 4 county commissioner seat, incumbent Kenneth Haggard and Tino Olivares were the top two vote-getters and will face off in a runoff in the May election.
Haggard was the leading vote-getter with 193 votes, which was 32.44% of the 595 votes cast. Olivares received 28.91% of the votes, or 172 total.
The runoff between the two will be held as part of the May election. Early voting for that election will be held May 16-20 with Election Day set for May 24.
Incumbent Dennis DeWitt secured the Republican nomination for the Pct. 2 commissioner seat, beating challenger Mike Willow by a 419 to 363 count.
Incumbent Leticia Cantu also secured the Republican nomination in the Pct. 4 justice of the peace race, defeating challenger Enrique (Henry) Jimenez 317 to 235.
The other Republican representatives in the general election will be Starr Bauer (36th District judge), Patrick Flanigan (156th District judge), Trace Morrill (county judge), Zenaida Silva (district clerk), Balde Alvarado (Pct. 1 justice of the peace), Mike Showalter (Pct. 2 justice of the peace) and Dennis Phipps (Pct. 3 justice of the peace).
The Democratic representatives in the general election will be Susana Salazar Contreras (Pct. 1 justice of the peace) and Abel Suniga (Pct. 3 justice of the peace). Both ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Federal races
As of 11:45 p.m. March 1, incumbent Michael Cloud held a nearly six-to-one advantage over his next closest opponent in the race for the Republican nomination for the Texas District 27 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Cloud had garnered more than 45,000 votes with about 96% of counties reporting. A.J. Louderback was the next closest vote-getter with just over 7,500 votes.
On the Democratic side of the same race, Maclovio Perez Jr. was in line to earn the nomination with nearly 13,000 votes, which was nearly 60% of the more than 21,000 votes cast.
Anthony J. Tristan was second to Perez with just over 26% of the votes.
A total of 246 of the 254 counties had reported the Democratic results as of 11:45 p.m.
State races
In the biggest statewide races, Gov. Greg Abbott was well on his way to earning the Republican nomination with slightly more than 67% of the votes as of 11:45 p.m.
Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick held an even wider lead in his bid for the nomination with about 77% of the total votes.
Beto O’Rourke was the clear winner for the Democratic nomination for the governor race even before all counties had reported. As of midnight, had received more than 91% of the more than 806,000 votes cast.
The race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor appeared headed for a runoff. Mike Collier led with more than 43% of the vote, while Michelle Beckley had collected about 29% and Carla Brailey had garnered a little more than 27%.
The remainder of the results from the statewide races and propositions will be posted when all counties have reported.