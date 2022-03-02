Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke will face each other in the November general election after earning the Republican and Democratic nominations, respectively, in the joint primary election that wrapped up March 1.
The unofficial results of the election showed Abbott, the sitting governor, winning the Republican nomination with more than 66% of the votes cast.
Allen B. West finished second to him with about 12% of the vote.
O’Rourke won the Democratic nomination in a landslide, garnering 91.31% of the votes cast.
Joy Diaz was second to him with just 3.17% of the vote.
The unofficial primary results in the other major races were as follows (nominee must receive at least 50% of the total votes cast to win the nomination outright; if a candidate doesn’t reach that threshold, a runoff election will be held in May between the top two vote-getters):
Texas District 27 U.S. representative
Republican
Michael Cloud, 72.46%
A.J. Louderback, 12.21%
Democratic
Maclovio Perez Jr., 59.09%
Anthony J. Tristan, 26.04%
Lieutenant governor
Republican
Dan Patrick, 76.55%
Daniel Miller, 6.84%
Democratic
Mike Collier, 41.51%
Michelle Beckley, 30.24%
Attorney general
Republican
Ken Paxton, 42.73%
George P. Bush, 22.79%
Democratic
Rochelle Mercedes Garza, 43.16%
Joe Jaworski, 19.59%
Comptroller
Republican
Glenn Hegar, 81.62%
Mark Goloby, 18.38%
Democratic
Janet Dudding, 46.1%
Angel Luis Vega, 34.75%
General Land Office commissioner
Republican
Dawn Buckingham, 41.8%
Tim Westley, 14.83%
Democratic
Sandragrace Martinez, 32.04%
Jay Kleberg, 25.77%
Agriculture commissioner
Republican
Sid Miller, 58.48%
James White, 31.13%
Democratic
Susan Hays, 82.78%
Ed Ireson, 17.22%
Railroad commissioner
Republican
Wayne Christian, 47.17%
Sarah Stogner, 15.12%
Democratic
Luke Warford, unopposed
District 27 state senator
Republican
Adam Hinojosa, 50.97%
Raul Torres, 34.6%
Democratic
Morgan Lamantia, 33.75%
Sara Stapleton-Barrera, 32.73%
District 43 state representative
Republican
J.M. Lozano, unopposed
Democratic
No candidate
36th District judge
Republican
Starr Bauer, unopposed
Democratic
No candidate
156th District judge
Republican
Patrick Flanigan, unopposed
Democratic
No candidate
Propositions
All 10 propositions that appeared on Republican ballots passed by large margins:
• Proposition 1, yes, 92.21%
• Proposition 2, yes, 75.68%
• Proposition 3, yes, 88.57%
• Proposition 4, yes, 91.09%
• Proposition 5, yes, 83.3%
• Proposition 6, yes, 81.29%
• Proposition 7, yes, 95.71%
• Proposition 8, yes, 92.56%
• Proposition 9, yes, 87.53%
• Proposition 10, yes, 92.57%