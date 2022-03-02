Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke will face each other in the November general election after earning the Republican and Democratic nominations, respectively, in the joint primary election that wrapped up March 1.

The unofficial results of the election showed Abbott, the sitting governor, winning the Republican nomination with more than 66% of the votes cast.

Allen B. West finished second to him with about 12% of the vote.

O’Rourke won the Democratic nomination in a landslide, garnering 91.31% of the votes cast.

Joy Diaz was second to him with just 3.17% of the vote.

The unofficial primary results in the other major races were as follows (nominee must receive at least 50% of the total votes cast to win the nomination outright; if a candidate doesn’t reach that threshold, a runoff election will be held in May between the top two vote-getters):

FULL RESULTS AVAILABLE ONLINE

Texas District 27 U.S. representative

Republican

Michael Cloud, 72.46%

A.J. Louderback, 12.21%

Democratic

Maclovio Perez Jr., 59.09%

Anthony J. Tristan, 26.04%

Lieutenant governor

Republican

Dan Patrick, 76.55%

Daniel Miller, 6.84%

Democratic

Mike Collier, 41.51%

Michelle Beckley, 30.24%

Attorney general

Republican

Ken Paxton, 42.73%

George P. Bush, 22.79%

Democratic

Rochelle Mercedes Garza, 43.16%

Joe Jaworski, 19.59%

Comptroller

Republican

Glenn Hegar, 81.62%

Mark Goloby, 18.38%

Democratic

Janet Dudding, 46.1%

Angel Luis Vega, 34.75%

General Land Office commissioner

Republican

Dawn Buckingham, 41.8%

Tim Westley, 14.83%

Democratic

Sandragrace Martinez, 32.04%

Jay Kleberg, 25.77%

Agriculture commissioner

Republican

Sid Miller, 58.48%

James White, 31.13%

Democratic

Susan Hays, 82.78%

Ed Ireson, 17.22%

Railroad commissioner

Republican

Wayne Christian, 47.17%

Sarah Stogner, 15.12%

Democratic

Luke Warford, unopposed

District 27 state senator

Republican

Adam Hinojosa, 50.97%

Raul Torres, 34.6%

Democratic

Morgan Lamantia, 33.75%

Sara Stapleton-Barrera, 32.73%

District 43 state representative

Republican

J.M. Lozano, unopposed

Democratic

No candidate

36th District judge

Republican

Starr Bauer, unopposed

Democratic

No candidate

156th District judge

Republican

Patrick Flanigan, unopposed

Democratic

No candidate

Propositions

All 10 propositions that appeared on Republican ballots passed by large margins:

• Proposition 1, yes, 92.21%

• Proposition 2, yes, 75.68%

• Proposition 3, yes, 88.57%

• Proposition 4, yes, 91.09%

• Proposition 5, yes, 83.3%

• Proposition 6, yes, 81.29%

• Proposition 7, yes, 95.71%

• Proposition 8, yes, 92.56%

• Proposition 9, yes, 87.53%

• Proposition 10, yes, 92.57%

Kevin J. Keller is the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing and the editor of the Beeville Bee-Picayune. He can be reached by email at sports@mysoutex.com or by phone at 361-343-5223, or you can follow him on Twitter @beepicsports.