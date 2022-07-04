Members of what is dubbed the Bee Area Partnership property appraisal task force convened yet another meeting last week in an effort to get answers to their questions about the Bee County Appraisal District’s massive hikes in appraised values on commercial property in the county.
The task force, formed by Bee Area Partnership President and CEO Randy Seitz, welcomed BCAD’s Deputy Chief Appraiser Deb Castaldo and Pritchard & Abbott Inc. lead appraiser Troy Draper.
A contingent of about 20 concerned local commercial property owners peppered Draper with questions about the hikes in appraised values, which were determined by Draper and two other appraisers for Pritchard & Abbott, the company contracted by BCAD to perform appraisal work in the county.
Draper, during the more than hourlong meeting, echoed the words of interim Chief Appraiser Richard Petree from the latter’s interview with the Bee-Picayune earlier this month and explained in a June 9 article.
Draper, who has been assigned as an appraiser in Bee County for more than 20 years, told the task force that his appraisal group changed the way it determined values this year to better align itself with the approach used by auditors from the state comptroller’s office.
Draper explained that his group of appraisers changed to what is known as the income approach to valuations.
The income approach, according to Investopedia, estimates “the value of a property based on the income the property generates ... by taking the net operating income of the rent collected and dividing it by the capitalization rate.”
The approach relies heavily on access to income information from the property owners, something Draper admitted that his group had very little of when it set the appraised values in the market.
One new piece of information that Draper provided was that his group, instead of using information provided by property owners, used information it gleaned from CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based commercial real estate information and analytics company.
CoStar, Draper explained, provides localized information about commercial real estate, which is the information that his group of appraisers used in setting the valuations for Bee County.
When the state comptroller’s office performs its biennial property value study and audits appraisal work throughout the state, Draper explained, it relies almost solely on the information provided by CoStar.
The impetus for the change to the income approach, Draper said, was the state’s edict to BCAD that commercial property in Bee County was undervalued by about 30%.
He said that when he met with his other appraisers, the decision was made to mirror the state’s income approach in an attempt to get the county’s property values more in line with the values determined by the state’s auditors.
Draper, like Petree, said that a property owner’s best recourse if they believe their valuation is too high is to appeal the appraisal.
The window for filing those appeals closed on June 20.
However, as Draper explained, BCAD’s appraisal review board could still hear appeals filed after the closing date if good reason is provided for the late appeal.
Many of the property owners present at the meeting indicated that they had already filed their appeal and were waiting on a hearing date to present their evidence to BCAD.
Castaldo, who Petree said earlier this month is training to become BCAD’s next chief appraiser, remained silent for nearly the entire meeting as Draper discussed the appraisals and fielded questions from the property owners.
Castaldo’s office, located across the street from City Hall in downtown, has been overrun by traffic in recent weeks with all parking spots regularly filled as property owners file their appeals.
The appeal process, Draper said, is ongoing.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•