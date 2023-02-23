Courtesy of The Beeville Municipal Court
Beeville Municipal Court Judge Anna Marie Silvas announced the following:
The Texas 2023 Warrant Roundup is now in effect. During the 2023 Warrant Roundup, law enforcement throughout the State of Texas will pursue individuals to collect debt owed on outstanding warrants for old traffic tickets and other Class C Misdemeanors. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest. Beeville Municipal Court will allow a warrant roundup amnesty period (No arrests) from February 20, 2023 through March 3, 2023 and encourages anyone with outstanding warrants through Municipal court to call or come in to the office to resolve your cases. If you think you may have a warrant in your name, find out for sure. Warrant Roundup Dates will take place from March 4, 2023 through March 17, 2023 when law enforcement will actively seek people with warrants. Following are some of the common reasons warrants can be issued by the court in your name:
Not responding to your ticket, either by payment or contestment, within 11 days
Failure to appear for a scheduled court date
Incompletion of a required or court ordered driving safety course
Not abiding by probation terms resulting in your probation being revoked
Default on payments arranged by the court
Failure to fulfill the terms of your community service
To resolve your outstanding warrants, you may show up to municipal court in person, or you may call our office 361-358-0260 and our dedicated staff will discuss your options to assist you in resolving your case, by setting up payment plans, and/or applying for community service. Additionally, you may take care of your outstanding fines on our new online service by going to the City of Beeville Online Payments. Don’t risk being arrested. Take care of your outstanding warrants now!