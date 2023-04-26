The American Cancer Society recently hosted its 37th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball, which showcased the fortitude and generosity of the Coastal Bend, with over 1,000 attendees and featuring as special guest none other than Coastal Bend Publishing’s own publisher Dennis Wade, who was honored as a “Portrait of Courage” at this year’s event.
“The 37th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball provides us an opportunity to recognize the personal journey of many of our friends and family members that have battled the debilitating disease of cancer,” Rosaura De Los Santos Bailey, Co-Chair of the Cattle Baron’s Ball, said in a statement provided to the Bee-Picayune. “As the official sponsor of birthdays, the American Cancer Society has provided another year for us to hold those we love tightly. And for those we’ve lost, we honor their battle, and we carry them with us in our hearts.”
This year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball was dedicated to Ramiro De Los Santos, Rosaura’s late father, and Michael Morgan, the late father of Michelle Huerta.
“Two of the greatest men, who lived life to the fullest, loved with their whole heart, and like a Neon Moon, could light up a dark night,” De Los Santos Bailey’s statement concluded.
Wade, a survivor of cancer, was recognized as a Portrait of Courage, a special guest of the event who spoke to the value of having an advocate to help you in the battle against cancer.
“Everybody needs an advocate,” Wade said. “You can win this fight, if you want to.”
De Los Santos Bailey is also the director of community relations for the Port of Corpus Christi, a sponsor for the event.
“The Port of Corpus Christi champions the work of the American Cancer Society, as the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer and we know it,” she stated. “The Port is committed to meaningful investments that improve the lives of all people and we recognize that our investment in the American Cancer Society will ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.
The event’s strong attendance marks it a solid success, and there’s more coming to the Coastal Bend. On April 28 a “Boot, Shoot & Boogie” Clay Shoot will be held at the Corpus Christi gun Club located at 2832 FM 763, Corpus Christi. On October 14 there’s the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ fundraiser walk, to be held at Bayfront Park in Corpus Christi at 7:30 a.m. that day; and a redfish fishing tournament in Port O’Connor on October 21. You can visit https://www.cancer.org for more information on the American Cancer Society or any upcoming events they will be having.